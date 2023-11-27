LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A mysterious respiratory dog illness has been making headlines all week, affecting hundreds of dogs in more than 10 states, though it hasn’t been reported yet in Michigan.

Symptoms have included coughing, sneezing, lethargy and nasal or eye discharge, according to The Associated Press. The illness has caused lasted respiratory disease and pneumonia, and experts said it does not respond to antibiotics so far.

Dog expert Janice Milligan says, while her businesses in Okemos and Lansing see more than 300 dogs a week, they haven’t found anything out of the ordinary.

“I do think it’s being a little bit blown out of proportion,” said Milligan, the president and CEO of Doggy Daycare and Spa. “We’re aware of it, but we’re always aware of it. And when my clients have been asking me, I’ve just said, ‘If you want to keep your dog home right now, I totally understand. But, you know, we require that everyone be current on their vaccinations, we keep our facility clean, and you’ve got to be comfortable bringing your dog.'”

Milligan said if your dog is in good health and up-to-date on vaccines, the respiratory disease shouldn’t change your plans with your dog. “I think that you can continue to do normal activities with your dog right now,” she said. “I don’t think that there’s any reason to stop those now, any more than any time.”

Close up of Labrador dog at vet clinic with owner petting him (Getty Image)

Veterinarian William Schultz said he agrees that the respiratory illness has caused more worry than necessary. He said owners should be aware of the illness, because some dogs have died from it.

“In the states that have had the biggest problem–about, say, 200 cases,” said Schultz. “Well, the Lansing area is just 50,000-80,000 dogs. So, 200 dogs being affected is not a really big part of the population. But it’s still there, and there are dogs that have died from this.”

Schultz said the death rate is low, though. But if owners are scared, there are things you can do for your dog to ensure they’re in good health.

“If you’re fully vaccinated, you’re much better protected,” Schultz said. “And the better physical shape, just like people, that you’re in, the less problem that you’re going to have, also.”

Schultz said that if your dog shows symptoms for more than one or two days, there is cause for concern.