Local flower shops prepare for Valentine’s Day rush

ST. JOHNS, Mich (WLNS)- Roses are red, violets are blue, Valentine’s Day is three days away and six news is here for you. With all the details on how this holiday will be a bit different than last.

“Usually the single busiest day of the year is Valentine’s Day. Because Valentines is on Sunday. So our busiest day is goanna be on Friday,” said Al Vogl, owner of Al-Lin’s Floral and Gift Shop in St.Johns.

This year for Valentine, multiple shops in Mid-Michigan have already been taking orders. Some are only taking preorders and curbside pick-up, but not this shop, they’re ready.

“We have a product ready to go, all we have to do is add floral to them, so If someone comes in, wants and arraignment on the spot, it’s halfway done,” said the shop owner while trimming roses.

The shop says with the pandemic lots have changed, but for the most part, they’ve remained just as busy, “People don’t have the money to spend on luxury items, but throughout this whole thing, we’ve actually been doing very well,” said Vogl.

While restaurants remain open at a 25% capacity, The C.D.C is suggesting that people stay home and be creative. If you are looking to dine out, you may want to call ahead for a table.



