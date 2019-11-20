Local food bank ready to serve once again

Mark smith helped make the Jackson food pantry a cornerstone in the community for more than twelve years. But for months that help has been put on hold.

“A lot of people have been calling and asking when we are going to be open. We were closed for five months and that really backed up on the community. So we’re going to provide a big comeback for the community itself not just for us for but for the community,” said Executive Director of the Jackson Community Food Bank, Mark Smith.

The pantry re-opened today after undergoing months of repairs when a large amount of food spoiled in the building. Mark never wanted to give up. He says it’s his mission to serve others that kept him going. And this place is much more than just food.

“We also do other things besides just feed people. We try to give them some respect and for dignity. We try and treat the people like people should be treated. We don’t look down on them. We’re open to anybody that wants to come and get food,” said Smith.

If you’re looking for help all you need is a name, address, and a telephone number. For Mark, he’s happy to be back helping the community.

“We try to be part of the community. We’ve come to know all the people in the community. And we like that.”

The pantry doesn’t have an income from anything they sell or do. Everything is donated. And the group needs help to keep the mission going. To donate, we have a link below.

http://jcfoods.org/