Local group wants an end to Anti-Asian hate crimes

Michigan Conservative Chinese Americans hosted a Love and Unity rally this afternoon at the State Capitol. They want to spread awareness about the discrimination happening against the Asian-American community, and how to put an end to the violence.

In 2020 Asian hate crimes increased by 150%. Today members of the group said they want to see and end to discrimination with a focus on fair opportunities for jobs, college admissions, and more.

There were several speeches, and many acknowledged the 65 year-old asian woman that was attacked in New York on Monday, along with several other attacks happening across the country.

Republican Senator Jim Runestad also spoke at the rally, and says everyone being treated fairly is critical. He plans to take action through legislation.