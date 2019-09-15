Local groups fight back against homelessness

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A homeless shelter in East Lansing is not only helping families find a place to call home, they’re on a mission to end homelessness in the community.

Recently, they were rewarded thousands of dollars to help turn their mission into a reality.

On an average night in Michigan, more than 8,000 people are homeless and in the Lansing School District alone, 600 kids experience homelessness each year.

That’s according to the East Lansing shelter: Haven House.

“We have families calling here every morning at Haven House at 8 a.m. and we encourage them to call to see if there’s space available, and we have more families calling here then we can accommodate,” said Molly Cook, the development director at Haven House.

The shelter provides emergency shelter to one and two parent families with children.

“Families meet each day with a shelter coordinator and make a housing plan,” said Cook.

Families stay an average of 17 days before moving into a permanent home.

“The quicker families are able to get into their own home, the more families we’re able to welcome here at Haven House,” said Cook.

The organization recently received two grants totaling $30,000 from the R.E. Olds Foundation and the Joe D. Pentecost Foundation.

This money can help them serve 45 additional families during the next year.

“This will really help us to welcome more families in because right now we aren’t able to welcome as many families we could with this funding,” said Cook.

Cook hopes with the continued support from the community, they’ll help more and more families stay off the streets.

“It’s allowing us to help even more families and that’s a big deal for our community,” said Cook.

For more information about Haven House, click here.