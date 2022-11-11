LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As a small token of appreciation this Veteran’s Day, volunteers with Soles-4-Vets handed out free shoes to veterans and those who are actively serving.

Footprints of Michigan, Feldman Chevrolet and the UAW participated.

Veterans were able to drive up in their cars to pick out the shoes of their choice. At one point the line stretched down the block

“It’s so important. Veterans have done so much for us and sacrificed so much. So if, you know, we, if we can just give back a little bit. I know Geronimo does most of the work, but we’re here with our volunteers to help,” said UAW Local 652 Vice President Lena Wyeth.

If you’d like to help out, click here.