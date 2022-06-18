LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Sunday, June 12th was Gender Free Haircut Club Day and Hive Hair Studio in Lansing was giving away free haircuts.

The studio is located on Michigan Ave. and provides inclusive services for everyone.

Hairstylists said this event was a great way to help people in the LGBTQ+ community feel confident with a free new hairstyle.

“Everybody presents themselves in a different way, you know, and I think hair really makes a big part of that,” Katie Donaldson said.

“We just wanted to create a space that was safe for people no matter what their identity or gender,” Jamie Ferris said.

Donaldson and Ferris also said that they brought a barber from out of town to the event to help with certain hairstyles.