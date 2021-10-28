Local hotels brace for game day visitors

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Local hotels and restaurants are preparing for a busy football weekend as the spartans take on the wolverines at spartan stadium. Big crowds also mean a lot of people needing a place to stay.

A hotel manager in downtown East Lansing says he’s been seeing people book rooms for this game as far back as nine months ago.

“The majority of our home football games were sold out. As they continue to win, we continue to see trying to get into the hotel and a lot more requests for VIPs and guests trying to get closest to the stadium,” said Jason Nelman, the general manager for the Graduate Hotel.

In a few days, the streets of downtown East Lansing will be packed with fans. Hotels and restaurants around the area are gearing up for this weekend by stocking up on supplies or having more people show up for work.

“Countless number of people have asked for rooms for this weekend. It has been a challenge and opportunity to try and get as many people in as we can,” said Emily Childers, the Director of Sales for the Graduate Hotel.