Local jobless rates move up during May

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—According to the Department of Technology, Management, & Budget, seasonally adjusted jobless rates rose in 14 of Michigan’s 17 major labor markets between April and May. The largest unemployment rate gain happened in Muskegon, Michigan.

The northeast lower Michigan jobless rate went down seasonally by 0.5 percent over June. However, the upper peninsula rate remained the same in May.

“Michigan regional jobless rate gains in May were often due to an increase in the number of persons active in the labor force,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives.“ Payroll employment advanced in May in most metro areas.”

The jobless rates fell sharply in all 17 of Michigan’s major labor market regions ever since earlier in 2020. Ever since May last year, jobless rates dropped by 13 percent. Data found the largest rate of decline was in the Detroit area with the jobless rate reaching 20 percent.

The Ann Arbor and Kalamazoo areas were the only areas to see employment reductions because of seasonal job cuts in state government education.

The Detroit region has the largest over-the-year advance employment sharply rising to 32.4 percent ever since May 2020.

The data released from The Department of Technology, Management, & Budget is not seasonally adjusted.