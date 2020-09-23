Local Lansing-area clerks announce record-breaking voter ballots being mailed out

FILE – In this June 30, 2020, file photo, a box of absentee ballots wait to be counted at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, N.Y. New York will allow voters to request absentee ballots for the general election because of coronavirus under a new state law signed Thursday, Aug. 20. Lawmakers passed the bill last month, and voting rights groups have been calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the legislation for weeks. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Clerk Chris Swope, East Lansing Clerk Jennifer Shuster and Delhi Township Clerk Evan Hope are reporting a record number of absentee ballots being mailed out before the November election.

“Lansing alone has sent out over 28,000 absentee ballots to our residents,” says Clerk Swope. “That number increases daily. Our election workers are very busy. We want people to know they can vote early, from home, or visit their precinct November 3.”

East Lansing has sent out over 8,600 absentee ballots and Delhi Township has sent out 9,100 absentee ballots. Together, the Clerks say they have sent out more than 50,000 absentee ballots and the number is growing daily.

“All registered voters in Michigan have the right to vote absentee,” says Clerk Shuster. We also want voters to know it’s safe and secure to vote early.” Clerk Hope agrees, “It’s a safe way to vote and protect your health, and the process is secure.”

Voters who don’t want to mail in their ballots can drop them off at their municipality’s 24/7 secure drop-boxes’.

• Lansing voters can access 15 drop-boxes strategically located throughout the city; at all fire stations, community centers, the CATA CTC station, and the City Cemetery Office.

• East Lansing voters can drop their ballots at the drop-box located in the north lot of East Lansing City Hall at 410 Abbot Road. Also, this week, two more locations will be added; one at the MSU CATA Transportation Center at the Shaw Parking Ramp No. 1 and another drop box at the East Lansing Department of Public Works at 1800 E. State Road

• Delhi Township voters can drop off their ballots at the drop-box in front of the Township Offices at 2074 N Aurelius Rd.

Last week Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens ruled that the state must accept election ballots that are sent in the mail and arrive within 14 days after the election as long as they are postmarked by November 2. Previously, only ballots received by 8 pm on Election Day could be counted.

RELATED CONTENT:

November absentee ballot requests already hit record-breaking numbers

Judge: Michigan must count absentee ballots that arrive late

Court rules in favor of Secretary Benson in mailing absentee ballot applications to registered voters