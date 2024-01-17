LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Law enforcement in two areas of Mid-Michigan are looking for anyone who can identify suspects in recent retail crimes.

In Jackson County, the Sheriff’s office wants to identify a woman (below in dark blue coat) they said walked out of the Grass Lake Dollar General last Friday with a cart full of stolen items. Officials said she scanned only one item before just walking out without paying.

Jackson Co. Office of the Sheriff is looking to identify this woman wanted for stealing items from the Grass Lake Dollar General on Jan. 12, 2024. (Photo: Jackson Co. Office of the Sheriff)

In Meridian Township police are looking for help identifying a woman (below wearing plaid) they said is wanted in connection to a check fraud/identity theft investigation.

In Meridian Township police are looking for help identifying a woman (below wearing plaid) they said is wanted in connection to a check fraud/identity theft investigation. (Photo: Meridian Twp. Police)

If you recognize this woman you are asked to contact Officer Bazan at 517-853-4800 (Reference Case 23-4639).