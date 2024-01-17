LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Law enforcement in two areas of Mid-Michigan are looking for anyone who can identify suspects in recent retail crimes.
In Jackson County, the Sheriff’s office wants to identify a woman (below in dark blue coat) they said walked out of the Grass Lake Dollar General last Friday with a cart full of stolen items. Officials said she scanned only one item before just walking out without paying.
In Meridian Township police are looking for help identifying a woman (below wearing plaid) they said is wanted in connection to a check fraud/identity theft investigation.
If you recognize this woman you are asked to contact Officer Bazan at 517-853-4800 (Reference Case 23-4639).