Local law experts to discuss role of state canvassers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A panel of Michigan election law experts will host a virtual public discussion later this morning along with a Q&A session about the role of the Board of State Canvassers.

The discussion comes just days before the official state certification of the results of the 2020 general election that is now being challenged by the Trump Adminstration.

The panel will feature legal experts with more than 100 years of combined experience in state election law, as well as participation by organizations involved in the expansion of Michigan voting rights in 2018.

For example, panelists include the League of Women Voters of Michigan, The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and the Detroit Branch of the NAACP.

The online meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Zoom.