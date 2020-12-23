Local lawmaker highlights frontline heroes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– As a tough year comes to a close a Michigan lawmaker is working to highlight frontline heroes in the community, who have worked throughout the pandemic to make Mid-Michigan stronger.

“In this time there are a lot of negative stories and a lot of divide in our nation and we want to be able to tell some positive stories about what people have done in this time of COVID,” Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr. said.

Throughout the month of December, Senator Hertel is awarding frontline workers in the community with the ‘Fightin’ 23rd’s Frontline Hero’ award. People can nominate others who work in the 23rd senate district. Those chosen to receive the award get a phone call from the senator’s office, a social media post highlighting why they were nominated, and a 100 dollar gift card to a local restaurant.

“What we’ve learned is that there are amazing people out there. I think we already probably knew that, but the amazing stories we’ve learned, how grateful people are for other people, and how grateful people are just to be thanked,” Sen. Hertel said.

One of the people chosen for the award was Ryan Motley.

“It was kind of a shock mainly because I wasn’t expecting it. Really it was just more of a surprise, more of an honor than anything else that someone was thinking about me. I guess I was just humbled and I felt blessed,” Motley said.

At the start of the pandemic, he was working as a supply chain operations supervisor for Gordon Foods Service. Now, Motley is in a similar role working for Meijer.

“Sometimes people might not realize how important the food industry. I’m not a doctor or anything like that, but you know, the job and the role that we play, putting food on people’s tables… that’s a job that will never end. It felt like you were validated in a way because you’ve put in a lot of hours, especially at the beginning of the pandemic when I was working over 50 plus hours almost 60 hours,” Motley said.

From teachers, to grocery store workers, the senator said heroes come from all different fields and walks of life.

“As a senator, there are all kinds of accolades that people give you and I think a lot of the people that just go out there and do their job every day, don’t get to hear those same kinds of accolades,” Hertel said.

Senator Hertel hopes to award around a dozen people through the end of the holiday season. More information on how to nominate a frontline worker can be found here.