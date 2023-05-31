LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers from Michigan are gearing up for Wednesday’s House of Representatives vote as both sides of the aisle try to rally support for and against the new debt ceiling deal.

While members of Congress agree that the vote has been a long time coming, some still have questions about what’s included in the bill.

“It’s still a process of us all informing ourselves on what’s in this deal and what isn’t,” Michigan’s 8th District Representative Dan Kildee said.

Regardless, other lawmakers said a compromise is needed, nonetheless.

“A responsible leader doesn’t let her country be harmed because we can’t get our stuff together in Washington,” Michigan’s 7th District Representative Elissa Slotkin said.

Michigan’s 5th District Representative Tim Walberg said something is better than nothing.

“Is it perfect? No, it’s not perfect. That doesn’t happen in Congress. You work with what you got,” Walberg said.

While Walberg, whose district includes Jackson and Hillsdale, added that there’s still work that could be done.

“But it does everything that my taxpayers are asking me to do in the sense of reducing spending, stopping deficit spending, put controls on government itself, and put even controls on the administration, so if they want to spend for this new program, they have to find a way cut other programs. I’m standing in favor of it. I’ll be supporting it on the floor tonight,” Walberg said.

Meanwhile, Kildee said he and his colleagues are still looking through things and weighing out all of the options.

“Just a reminder of how dysfunctional the republican conference can be and how uncommitted they are to basic principles or democratic governance, and I think there’s some frustration with that,” Kildee said.

Congresswoman Slotkin said although there are still some questions, compromise is what we need right now.

“I’m going to be voting for the deal because as a responsible leader, you just can’t let your country go over a cliff like this. Doesn’t mean I love everything in the deal that’s for sure,” Slotkin said.

House lawmakers are expected to go through a process of offering and voting on amendments to the bill before a final vote, expected later Wednesday evening.