Local Leader Elected to Habitat for Humanity of Michigan Board of Directors

Lansing, Mich. – Habitat for Humanity of Michigan Board of Directors voted and unanimously elected Rodney Cole, Jr. to join the Board.

Cole Jr. is the director of state government affairs for DTE Energy.

Cole was identified as an ideal candidate because of his experience with legislative activities and managing relationships with government officials. Cole also serves on the Board of Directors for the American Association for Blacks in Energy (Michigan), Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan, Connect Detroit, Midnight Golf and the Wayne State University Press Board of Visitors. Cole serves as a member of Teen Hype’s Advisory Board and Co-Chair of the Children’s Trust Fund of Michigan’s Advisory Committee.

“Habitat for Humanity is far more than building homes,” says Sandra Pearson, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan. “Our number one priority is to advocate for quality housing for all that is achieved within limited family budgets. Rodney has the skills, experience, and passion to help us put a voice to the needs of Michiganders, both in the realm of housing people can afford, and in achieving energy efficiencies to keep utility costs down, which means money for other important household needs. We look forward to working with Rodney and building up our DTE partnership.”

Current Board of Directors members represent Habitat for Humanity affiliates, financial institutions, government, nonprofits, and faith-based organizations. Members and their affiliations include: