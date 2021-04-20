Local leader reacts to Chauvin’s guilty verdict: “I immediately collapsed into my girlfriend’s arms and just started crying.”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — TyJuan Thirdgill said today is a day he will never forget.

“I immediately collapsed into my girlfriend’s arms and just started crying. My chest was super heavy,” Thirdgill said.

When this Delhi Township Trustee heard the news that Minneapolis Police Officer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty of second-degree murder, he just kept repeating to himself, “oh my gosh, oh my gosh, oh my gosh.”

Thirdgill said he wasn’t sure if he was feeling a sigh of relief, or a sense of shock.

“Justice has not often been extended to my community. This is the first time where a verdict didn’t cause more trauma for us in a long time. So it was a new feeling,” Thirdgill said.

Thirdgill said black and brown communities finally know what justice feels like, but he also said the senseless killings of minorities shouldn’t happen in the first place.

“Justice is great but I would like to not have to fight for the right to live,” Thirdgill said.

For Thirdgill, he said he’s feeling a wide ray of emotions, just like so many others tonight.

“It’s just like, ok this is great, but I still feel hurt and pain for a life that was lost that shouldn’t have been,” Thirdgill said.