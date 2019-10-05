Local man runs to burning plane moments after fatal crash

WATERTOWN TWP., Mich. (WLNS)– After a plane crash that killed three people on Wednesday, one man who responded just moments after the crash, is speaking out tonight.

6 News spoke with the man who is a Consumers Energy employee but wants to remain anonymous.

He was on a work route when he passed the plane in a field. At first, he thought it was a possible training exercise, until he saw smoke and flames coming from the plane’s engine.

“I told my partner to call dispatch and 911 and I just hauled across the field as fast as I could to get to that plane,” he said.

He added that he just did what his work trained him to do and help someone that is in need.

“I just took it as like, if that was my family I would want somebody to run out and do the same thing to, possibly save their lives, or give them another chance at life,” he said.

He said he did get inside the cabin and kept the passengers calm that were responsive until police and fire officials could arrive.

“People are without parents, husbands and grandfathers and brothers and I just feel for the families,” he said.

According to airport officials, the plane is planned to be removed sometime tomorrow night.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash at the time.

6 News will continue to follow this story and let you know of any updates.