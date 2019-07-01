Local man shares story of drunk driving crash amid police crackdown

(WLNS) – June 13th, 2019 is a day Travis Collins of Jackson and his family will never forget.

I was getting off the exit ramp off Paige Ave. in Jackson and I was turning left, but the car that was coming… they never stopped.

The impact of the crash caused Collins to have a stroke. He was airlifted to the University of Michigan where he’s still recovering.

“Becuase of the stroke I lost the motor skills on my right side,” Collins said.

Travis also fractured a rib, his pelvis, and his tailbone. He punctured a lung and had an aneurysm. To make matters worse, the person who hit him was driving drunk.

“I was a little upset. Drinking and driving definitely ain’t the way. Ain’t nobody perfect but I don’t know… I’m definitely hurt,” Collins said.

Collins has three kids and despite extensive injuries, he’s just thankful he’s still here to be able to care for them.

“At least I was alive. It coulda been a lot worse,” Collins said.

With the Fourth of July approaching, police will be cracking down on drunk driving in hopes that what happened to Collins doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“We’ll have additional officers on patrol during that entire time period,” East Lansing Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said on average Michigan sees eighteen traffic deaths each year during the Fourth of July holiday period. Last year, those numbers were down to just seven and they hope to see even lower numbers this year.

“One death is too many,” Gonzalez said.

And he says if you have any doubts, don’t get behind the wheel.

“Drinking and driving can easily become a big mistake,” Collins said.

During this crackdown, which will run from July 1st through the 14th, officers from across the state will be looking for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired.

Michigan has what is commonly referred to as a zero-tolerance drugged driving law.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and coordinated by the OHSP.

WLNS originally reported the campaign push would take place from July 1st-12th. That information has since been corrected to show the campaign will run through the 14th.