LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Township Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing that happened Thursday afternoon at the Walmart off of Lake Lansing Rd.

Police got a call around 12:43 p.m. about a fight that turned into a stabbing.

One person was taken to Sparrow Hospital and is in critical condition after being stabbed twice in the back.

An 18-year-old woman on the scene told 6 News she was walking through the Walmart on Centre Blvd. with a male friend when her ex-boyfriend stabbed the man she was with in the back twice.

The stabbing victim’s tires were also slashed in the parking lot.

We are expecting more information on this story shortly, including the name of the man who was arrested.

Officials ask you to call (517) 485-1700 if you have any information.