1 dead after crash in Jackson County, alcohol believed to be a factor

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police from the Jackson Post say one person is dead after a car drove off the road on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The crash happened near the intersection of Crawford Rd. and Bangham Rd.

The driver was heading south on Crawford Rd. when the car left the road and hit a tree.

The person who died was from Calhoun County, officials said.

The name of the driver is not being released until the family is notified.

Police say an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death, but alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

At the time no other information is being released, and we will update you when officials name the person who died in the crash.