HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — One staff member has been fired, and one has been reassigned to a different “work location” following a fight that occurred at Holt High School on April 4.

Email correspondence that 6 News obtained confirmed the employment change.

Holt Superintendent David G. Hornak said that the ‘physical altercation’ was during a lunch break.

Hornak added the incident started when a ‘school contracted employee’ told a group of students to leave an area in the lunchroom.

The district says that turned into an exchange of words, and both the staff member and the students involved said that racial slurs were aimed at each other.

Then Hornak says that a student who wasn’t involved initially hit a staff member in the face, and at that point another staff member ‘physically inserted themselves.’

In addition to the staff members being placed on administrative leave, the student who hit the staff member has been ‘removed from the building,’ Hornak said.