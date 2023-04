LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police say one person was stabbed on the 900 block of Long Blvd. late Monday night.

Officers were called to the area around 11:19 p.m. Monday evening and when they arrived, they found a male who had been stabbed.

They were taken to the hospital and are in critical but stable condition.

Police say the incident was isolated and a suspect in the stabbing has been arrested.