1 in the hospital after house fire in Ionia

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ionia Department of Public Safety helped stop a fire from completely destroying a home this morning.

According to a Facebook post, Ionia DPS arrived at a structure fire in the 3300 block of W Bluewater Hwy this morning around 6:03 a.m.

Fire and smoke were present throughout the home, even going into the attic.

Saranac Firefighters and Ionia’s personnel were able to stop fire from spreading to the rest of the house.

One person who lived at the house was taken to Sparrow-Ionia Hospital by Life EMS.

Ionia DPS believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue.