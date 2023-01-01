LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Officers with the Lansing Township Police Department are investigating a shooting after a man was killed and another was taken to the hospital on Dec. 31.

According to Lansing Twp. Police, around 3:05 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived at 2722 E. Michigan Ave. to respond to a shooting.

The building where the shooting occurred contains multiple spaces for businesses and the People’s Kitchen restaurant.

When officers entered the area of the building where the shooting occurred, they found 40-year-old Curshawn Terrell, who appeared to have been shot at least once.

Officials also found 29-year-old Shaquille Brown, who was also shot at least once.

Police said that both men were taken to the hospital, where Terrell died. Brown went into surgery and is in critical condition.

At around 12 p.m. Sunday, an officer with Lansing Township went to the building and spoke with employees of The People’s Kitchen.

Employees told the officer that after law enforcement left the area around 3 a.m. an unknown amount of people came back to the area and fired gunshots at the building.

The building, windows, and a car were hit by the gunshots. Police said that they believe this incident is connected to the shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Officials with Lansing Twp. reported that the shootings “do not appear to be random nor is it believed that there is an ongoing threat to the general public.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Lansing Township Police Detective Randy Volosky at 517-488-1344.