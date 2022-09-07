PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A man was killed and three others were hurt and taken to the hospital after a crash in Jackson County on Thursday, Sept. 1.

According to the Michigan State Police, the crash happened on Eaton Rapids Road and Devereaux Road in Parma Township around 7:10 p.m.

Police said the early investigation shows that a car was heading west on Devereaux Road, ran a stop sign, and hit a car with three people inside.

The driver who ran the stop sign, now being identified as 44-year-old Dhiraj Sharma from Otsego, was killed in the crash.

All three people inside the car that was hit were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police said they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.