1 of 2 bodies found after fire ID’d; Michigan State Police treating case as homicide

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are treating their investigation into deaths of two people whose bodies were found following a large fire southeast of Greenville as a homicide case.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to two homes on fire on the same property on Fenwick Road near Miller Road in rural Fairplain Township.

“There were two structures on fire. One was fully engulfed,” Michigan State Police Spl. Lt. Michelle Robinson said Friday.

After fire crews extinguished the flames, they found the remains of one person. Police were called in to begin investigating. A short while later, they found a second body.

A March 18, 2021 photo provided by a neighbor shows a Fairplain Township home on fire. Two people were later found dead inside the building.

A March 18, 2021 photo provided by a neighbor shows a Fairplain Township home on fire. Two people were later found dead inside the building.

A March 19, 2021 photo shows the burned Fairplain Township home where two people were found dead.

A March 19, 2021 photo shows the burned Fairplain Township home where two people were found dead.

A March 19, 2021 photo shows the burned Fairplain Township home where two people were found dead.

MSP on Friday afternoon identified one of the victims as 68-year-old Serafina Wyckoff, who lived at the property. Police said the second body sustained too much damage to immediately determine for sure who it is; they’ll turn to DNA testing for a positive identification.

Property records show the other owner of the property was William Wyckoff.

Earlier in the day, investigators returned to the property to gather more evidence.

“They are finding evidence that is suspicious in nature,” Robinson said. “Exactly what that is, I cannot release because it is an open investigation, but they have found elements suspicious in nature.”

In a tweet Friday afternoon, MSP went even further, saying they are investigating the case as a homicide. The agency added that there is no threat to the public.

The roof of one home was caved in and covered in black char. The yard was covered in debris. Only small portions of the frame of the second house remained.

“It’s sad, really,” said Steve Lewis, who lives across the street. “We left home last week on vacation and everything was fine and dandy and then last night we found out about all this.”

Robinson said the investigation could take several weeks.