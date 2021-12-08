1 person killed in 3-car crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a three-car crash on Lansing Rd. and Packard Hwy at 1:15pm on Wednesday that left one person dead.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a pickup truck on its side, a box truck and a SUV.

The driver of the SUV was trapped inside the vehicle and was extracted from the car by firefighters. The box car driver had minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on scene.

Lansing Rd. and Packard Hwy. will be closed while police investigate.

Charlotte firefighters were on scene with Benton Township EMS, Eaton Area EMS, Charlotte Police and Eaton County Sherriff.