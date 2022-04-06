LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Lansing fire crews responded to a house fire at the 1200 block of W. Kalamazoo Street near the corner of Riddle Street.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Fire crews were at the scene for nearly three hours trying to manage the large flames.

Authorities say one person was transported to the hospital where they were checked for possible smoke inhalation.

At the moment, it’s unknown what caused the fire.

This incident is currently under investigation.

We will continue to keep you updated on-air and online.