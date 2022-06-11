VEVAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A crash that occurred early Saturday afternoon, has put one individual in the hospital, with what Ingham County deputies are describing as “serious injuries.”

According to Lt. Ted Harrison, a car heading east on Barnes Rd. crashed into a car heading south on Hull Rd around 12:07 p.m.

Photo is courtesy of Brandon Leffew

Both drivers involved in the accident were injured with one refusing medical attention, while the other is currently being treated at Sparrow Hospital.

Officials are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, 6 News will keep you up to date on-air and online as information is made available.