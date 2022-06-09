LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the back at the Walmart off of Lake Lansing Road, according to a witness.

An 18-year-old woman on the scene said she was walking through the Walmart store on the 3200 block of Centre Blvd. in Lansing Township with a male friend, when her ex-boyfriend came up and stabbed her friend.

The woman says the victims tires were also slashed in the parking lot.

At this time, no one is in custody for the incident.

Lansing Township Police and East Lansing Police are on the scene.

6 News has interviewed the 18-year-old woman and will have more information soon.