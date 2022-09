BRIGHTON TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police with the Brighton Post are investigating the cause of a crash that killed one woman and injured two others.

According to a Tweet from MSP First District, the two-car crash happened around 9:17 p.m. Sunday on I-96 east near Grand River Avenue in Brighton Township.

MSP says 54-year-old Melissa Fletcher from Detroit was killed in the crash.

The two people in the other car involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.