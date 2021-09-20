$100 million Gun Lake Casino expansion

WAYLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — Gun Lake Casino announced a $100 expansion project in October of 2019 with a completion date of summer 2021. The expansion was officially completed in September of 2021.

The project doubled the size of the gaming floor, created an expanded entertainment venue and increased dining options.

The gaming floor will be expanded by 72,000 square feet with 500 new slot machines and 12 more electronic table games. The additional space will include the high limits area and the smoking area as well as the main gaming floor.

There will be much more entertainment at Stage 131 Sportsbook and Lounge by doubling its space with more seating, an outdoor patio and a new dining service. There will also be several huge TV’s added.

Two new restaurants have been added. The restaurants will have a high class feel to them. Casino goers can also take a break and enjoy live music with the new stage that was built.

10 new features of the Casino:

Floor for 500 slots, 12 electronic table games 131 Sportsbook and Lounge Sports betting area New south entrance Second non-smoking parlor Craft Bar Kitchen Restaurant Two-story keg cooler and high-tech taps Shkode Chophouse Shared industrial kitchen Cigar Lounge

In April of 2021, Gun Lake Casino announced plans to build a $300 million hotel with a year-round, glass-dome pool, private cabanas, entertainment and a restaurant. The project will begin now that the $100 million expansion is completed.