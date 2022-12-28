LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The fire at the Knob Hill Apartments in Okemos left a few young people without a place to lay their heads.

A local organization dedicated to building and delivering bunk beds to kids in need is working to help those who lost their beds.

After receiving a call from the American Red Cross, the group has a large order to fulfill, but they need $10,000 to get the job done.

The Red Cross asked the group to provide 27 twin-sized beds complete with pillows and bedding for victims of the fire.

Building an individual bed would cost just above $250. $10,000 will purchase lumber, hardware and supplies.

That’s why the group’s president told 6 news that they need donations from community members and sponsors to make this a reality.

“To know that there are two dozen plus kids that have someplace to stay now, but they don’t have their own bed, where they’re going to go at night to feel safe and get good sleep,” said Sleep in Heavenly Peace Lansing Chapter President Jarrod Olsen.

The community can very easily step in and assist us in multiple ways. As soon as we get the funding, we’re gonna set up a build in our new facility and we’ll go get these kids some beds,” said Olsen.

Olsen also said that once they get the money, they’ll need the help of volunteers to build and deliver the beds.

You can donate online by visiting Sleep in Heavenly Peace.