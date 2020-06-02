12 arrested in Lansing following Sunday events

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Following the events that occurred in Lansing on Sunday evening, a press release from the Lansing Police Department today states that 12 people were arrested.
An original press release did state that 13 were arrested based on preliminary information, but the new number reflects the combined information from the Lansing Police Department Detention unit, court officers, and the Michigan State Police.
The Lansing Police Department accounted for eight arrests with the majority being curfew violations while the Michigan State Police accounts for four arrests.
The Public Information Director for the Lansing Police Department provided information for the LPD arrests.
A 47-year-old white male from Lansing was arrested for riot related crime(s) while seven others were arrested for curfew violations.
The curfew violations include a 25-year-old white male, 22-year-old white male, 30-year-old black male, and 22-year-old black male all from Lansing.
Additionally, a 20-year-old black female from Grand Ledge, a 21-year-old hispanic male from Mason, and a 23-year-old white male from St. Louis, Michigan were also arrested for curfew violation.
At this time, a press release has not been sent out by the Michigan State Police confirming what the four arrests they made were regarding.
