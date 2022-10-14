Devin Dockery with his giant skeletons at his home in Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Twelve-foot skeletons, werewolves, an undead carriage, and a miniature putt-putt golf course are sure to make one Lansing home really stand out from the rest this Halloween season.

The house, which has become a delight for local trick-or-treaters the past few years, is decorated annually with great care by partners Devin Dockery and James Pyle.

Mr. Bones, their beloved giant skeleton, has been a fixture on the property for several years. He is the original crown jewel of Dockery and Pyle’s Halloween display.

“It’s very easy to put together. It comes in a nice big box,” Dockery said.

A skeleton carriage display at Devin Dockery’s home.

A 12-foot skeleton at Devin Dockery’s home in Lansing.

But what’s new to the house is Jake, a giant werewolf creature, plus a miniature golf course that kids can play after getting their candy.

“We’ve got a nine-hole mini putt-putt golf course that we got last year from an auction house that went out of business last year in Grand Rapids,” Dockery said. “We wanted to build one to go with our display to create a more interactive Halloween for people.”

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic putting a damper on the holiday for some, Dockery and Pyle said they still get hundreds of trick-or-treaters. It’s not unusual for them to have to make multiple trips to the store to replenish their candy stash.

“Halloween night we had at least over 200, or 300, trick-or-treaters. We had to go get more candy,” Dockery said.

For Dockery and Pyle, creating an elaborate Halloween setup is a yearly tradition that brings some spooky cheer to the entire neighborhood.

“It’s really exciting, everybody seems to enjoy it so far,” Dockery said.