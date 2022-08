EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers are still investigating a traffic stop in which at least 13 catalytic converters were found in a car.

MSP First District explained the situation on their Twitter account.

On July 30, a MSP trooper made a traffic stop in Eaton Co.

During the stop, many freshly cut catalytic converters and a saw were found in the car.

Two suspects from Detroit were arrested for receiving and concealing of stolen property.