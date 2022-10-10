JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials say 13 people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Sunday morning in Jackson County.

According to MLive, firefighters responded to a two-car crash around 4:15 a.m. near Lee Road and South Portage Road in Leoni Township.

An official said a van with 10 people inside was heading south when it ran a stop sign on Lee Road and hit a car with five people inside that was going west.

Paramedics took 13 people to Henry Ford Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.