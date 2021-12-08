13-year-old arrested after threatening Maple Valley High School

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is looking to press charges against a 13-year-old after threats were made against Maple Valley High School yesterday.

Officials responded to a threats complaint against the Eaton County school Tuesday, and early investigation showed that a 13-year-old Barry County student made the threat on social media.

The teen was picked up and taken to the Eaton County Youth Home.

According to a Facebook post from ECSO, reports are being sent along to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office to press charges formally.

This is the second threat that the school has faced this week.

On Monday, students were let out of class early at the Junior-Senior High School after the school received a threat.

Superintendent Dr. Katharine Bertolini said in a letter the threat made Tuesday was a response to Monday’s threat, where the student was making some “violent ideations.” Two detectives investigated and legal action is planned to take place against the student who made the threat.

The superintendent went on to say that there is no threat to anyone in Maple Valley Schools and that threats of violence against schools will not be taken lightly.

You can read the entire letter from Bertolini below: