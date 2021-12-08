13-year-old arrested after threatening Maple Valley High School

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is looking to press charges against a 13-year-old after threats were made against Maple Valley High School yesterday.
Officials responded to a threats complaint against the Eaton County school Tuesday, and early investigation showed that a 13-year-old Barry County student made the threat on social media.
The teen was picked up and taken to the Eaton County Youth Home.
According to a Facebook post from ECSO, reports are being sent along to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office to press charges formally.
This is the second threat that the school has faced this week.
On Monday, students were let out of class early at the Junior-Senior High School after the school received a threat.
Superintendent Dr. Katharine Bertolini said in a letter the threat made Tuesday was a response to Monday’s threat, where the student was making some “violent ideations.” Two detectives investigated and legal action is planned to take place against the student who made the threat.
The superintendent went on to say that there is no threat to anyone in Maple Valley Schools and that threats of violence against schools will not be taken lightly.
You can read the entire letter from Bertolini below:
Greetings families of Maple Valley,
Today a student posted some violent ideations about his reaction to the events of yesterday. This was a separate event from the one we experienced yesterday. It was reported and investigated immediately and we brought in the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department to investigate. They sent two detectives to investigate this. They plan to take legal action against this student.
A few things I wanted you to consider in partnership as we continue to move forward:
1. There is no current threat to anyone in our buildings.
2. We will be supporting any and all charges brought forward by the prosecuting attorney.
3. We will continue to act and be mindful not to overreact in keeping our schools safe.
4. We are fine because everyone continues to do the right things.
Please engage in age appropriate conversation with your children to reassure them of a few things:
1. They are safe when they share any concerns they have because we will take their concerns seriously.
2. They can talk with you or our staff if they need to process any of these events in either Oxford, or here in our own district. We are all here to support them.
3. Our kids need to understand there is minimal societal tolerance for threats of violence against children or schools right now and if they choose to do so whether joking or seriously promoting harm, there may be some serious consequences from not just school but legal consequences as well. As children get older, learning that there are natural consequences to their behaviors is one of the most important things we can teach them. This is one of those learning opportunities we can teach as parents.
As a district, we do not believe it is our role to moralize or preach to your children, but rather to remain vigilant and collaborative with you to ensure safety for us all. Please continue your efforts to keep us informed so we stay safe.
Also, it is all of our roles to thank our kids who are reporting to us and be sure they understand they are absolutely doing their part to keep us all well. Keep in mind if kids seem to trivialize this or use humor to deflect, it may be a coping mechanism for them to have some sense of control or perspective over unsettling situations.
They may not have the emotional tools to deal with a lot of this stress, so help them through it and remember their surface reactions may not be indicative of how they are really feeling about things. They need every caring adult in their world to be here for them and our community is absolutely great in that capacity. Keep up the good work within your families and know we all continue to do really important things together.
Dr. Katherine Bertolini
Superintendent