LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Fourteen Ingham nonprofits have been awarded between $10,000 and $20,000 from Capitol Area Community Services and Ingham County as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Recipients of the grants were based on need and community impact.

Uplift Ingham Grant Recipients:

K’s Precious Care Learning Center, Inc. ($20,000)

City Life Lansing ($20,000)

REACH Studio Art Center ($20,000)

Boys and Girls Club of Lansing ($20,000)

Hannah’s House, Inc. ($10,000)

MidMichigan Environmental Action Council ($10,000)

Family & Community Development Services ($20,000)

The Fledge Foundation ($10,000)

Kingdom Life Church ($20,000)

The Village Lansing ($10,000)

Leslie Outreach, Inc. ($10,000)

His Healing Hands Urgent Care Center ($20,000)

Advancement Corporation ($20,000)

WAI-IAM, Inc. and RISE Recovery Community ($20,000)