14-year-old diagnosed with EEE in Kalamazoo

A 14-year-old has been diagnosed with EEE in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

On Aug. 16, Savanah DeHart had been experiencing a severe headache, lethargy and brain fog. The symptoms progressed overnight prompting her mother, Kerri, to take Savanah to the emergency room at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan, not far from their Portage home.

Doctors performed several tests and admitted Savanah as her condition continued to decline.

By the following morning, she needed a ventilator to assist with her breathing.

Nine days later, Savanah was diagnosed as the mosquito-borne virus Eastern Equine Encephalitis. This year, EEE has infected 10 Michigan residents, including Savanah. Four of those infected have died.

Savanah’s was taken to the pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Bronson and after she was deemed stable, she was transferred on Sept. 5 to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids for intensive rehabilitation with Mary Free Bed Kids.

She is continuing her recovery under the care of Dr. Douglas Henry and a team of pediatric specialists.