ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 14-year-old girl was hit and killed by multiple cars Thursday in Isabella County.

The Isabell County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Pickard Rd. where they found a teenager laying dead in the roadway. The sheriff’s office did not give a time that the incident happened.

The investigation is still ongoing, but officials say it appears that the teen walked into the road and the drivers who struck her were unable to stop or maneuver around the victim.

The girl was identified as a 14-year from Chippewa Township, having lived close to where the accident took place.