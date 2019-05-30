Local News

15-month-old boy drowns in Lansing

Happened on the 2100 block of Teel Avenue in an above-ground pool.

Posted: May 29, 2019 06:26 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 11:17 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Officers responded to a 15-month-old boy who drowned in Lansing this morning.

It happened on the 2100 block of Teel Avenue in an above-ground pool.

The child was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, police are calling the inciden an accident and not suspicious.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

