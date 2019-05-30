15-month-old boy drowns in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Officers responded to a 15-month-old boy who drowned in Lansing this morning.

It happened on the 2100 block of Teel Avenue in an above-ground pool.

The child was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, police are calling the inciden an accident and not suspicious.

