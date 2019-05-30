15-month-old boy drowns in Lansing
Happened on the 2100 block of Teel Avenue in an above-ground pool.
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Officers responded to a 15-month-old boy who drowned in Lansing this morning.
The child was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
At this time, police are calling the inciden an accident and not suspicious.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
