SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 15-year-old who was driving without a license was seriously injured and taken to Sparrow Hospital after a crash on Tuesday, officials say.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Shaftsburg Road near Braden Road Tuesday afternoon.

The 15-year-old was driving south in a 2009 Hummer when they lost control and left the road, which caused the car to roll. There was also a 14-year-old in the car.

The driver was transported to Sparrow hospital with “serious injuries” while the passenger had minor injuries from the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is still under investigation.