16-year-old fatally shot in Jackson County

Personnel from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety investigate a shooting on Longfellow Avenue just north of Ganson Street in Blackman Township on Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, 2020. Credit: J. Scott Park | MLive.com

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 16-year-old teenager was fatally shot in Blackman Township on Tuesday morning.

Police responded around 8:20 a.m., Aug. 25, to the intersection of Hallett Street and Longfellow Avenue for reports of a shooting, Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester said.

A 16-year-old male from Blackman Township was found in the grass with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health, where he later died from his injuries, Jester said. Residents told police they heard multiple gunshots, according to reports by our media partners at MLive.

Police declined to release the victim’s name at this time.

It’s unclear if it was a targeted shooting yet, Jester said. Police say the suspect is a male in a red shirt driving a dark-colored GMC SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 517-788-4223 and ask for Det. Sgt. Bob Shrock.