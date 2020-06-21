16-year-old in the hospital with severe injuries after being hit by a car in Delta Charter Township

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 16-year-old riding his bike was hit by a car on Saturday evening, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the bike was going north on Robbins Road and crossing Saginaw Highway when he was hit by a vehicle heading west on Saginaw Highway.

The teenager was taken by Delta Fire to a local hospital with severe injuries.

The incident is still being investigated by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

