16-year-old in the hospital with severe injuries after being hit by a car in Delta Charter Township

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A Michigan program aimed at protecting the state's environment and public health went over $5 billion late last week.

The Clean Water State Revolving Fund supports infrastructure upgrades to improve water quality.

“The program has provided $22,546,000 in funding to complete much needed infrastructure improvement projects to protect the state's waters,” said Curt Goodman, the director of municipal utilities for Marquette.

Four low-interest loans announced on Friday, mark over $5 billion financed through the program since 1989. The loans have been awarded to more than 600 communities in 61 of Michigan’s 83 counties.

The low-interest loans help communities afford wastewater treatment system improvements, storm water treatment projects, and nonpoint source pollution control projects throughout Michigan.

“The Washtenaw County Water Resources Office has financed over $20 million since the program was opened up to nonpoint source projects,” said Harry Sheehan, chief deputy of the Washtenaw County Water Resources.

Upgrades to treatment plants and sewer systems reduce untreated discharges to rivers and lakes as well as treat millions of gallons of wastewater, according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Treatment of wastewater directly affects public health like healthier drinking water and having less harmful algal blooms. Reducing pollution also benefits critical habitats for birds and animals.

Michigan has an $800 million annual gap in water and sewer funding infrastructure needs, according to the 21st Century Infrastructure Commission Report.