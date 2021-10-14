Grand Ledge teenager recovering after being hit by train yesterday

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after getting hit by a train yesterday evening at Fitzgerald Park.

The student was taken to a local hospital to get treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

According to the Grand Ledge Police Department (GLPD), the train wasn’t traveling very fast at the time.

The train stopped immediately after it happened, blocking the entrance to the Grand Ledge park for approximately an hour and a half during a cross country meet.

The GLPD is still investigating how the crash happened.