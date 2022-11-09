By SKYLER ASHLEY

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The $175 million bond for a new Lansing public safety complex has passed.

The vote was 19,479 yes votes (54%) to 16,911 no votes (46%).

The bond is set up to tackle a long list of infrastructural issues and consolidate the offices of the city’s police, fire, and courts under one single roof.

The bond will also fund renovations to three stations, replace another, and move fire training and administration to the new building.

The new proposed complex will also house the district court and detention areas.

Lansing police offices will move from the downtown and Wise Road locations to also be included in the new complex.