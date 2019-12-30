18-year-old charged after MSU student shot and killed

CHICAGO, ILL. (WLNS) — Charges were filed in connection with the death of an Michigan State University student over the holidays.

18-year-old Lafayette Hodges is being charged with involuntary manslaughter. He is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Lyniah Bell.

Police said Lyniah was staying with Lafayette over holiday break. She was found in his apartment with a shot to the head on the evening of Dec. 27. in Chicago.

Hodges was her boyfriend and he turned himself in early Saturday morning.

No other information is available right now, but be sure to stay with 6 News both on air and online for the latest on this developing story.