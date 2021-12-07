18-year-old charged with murder of teen in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nearly nine months after the murder of a 16-year-old boy, a shooting suspect has been identified and is facing multiple charges.

On March 31, Lansing Police (LPD) responded to a shooting report around Burneway Dr. and Seaway Dr., where a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound.

The victim died from his injuries.

Lansing Police arrested 18-year-old Deshown Ernesto Clark Jr. and the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office issued the following charges:

Open Murder charge

Felony Firearm charge

Clark was arraigned on Nov. 24, in the 56-A District court in front of Judge O’Neil.

Bond for the 18-year-old was remanded.