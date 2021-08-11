184K+ without power across MI after storms roll through

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A line of showers and storms along Lake Michigan produced widespread wind damage across West Michigan overnight Tuesday.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, as of around 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, more than 184,000 customers were without power across Michigan. Officials told News 8 that it could be up to three days until some affected customers get their power restored.

Downed power lines should always be treated as if they are live, even if they’re not sparking. If you see one, stay at least 25 feet away and call 911.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as we can,” Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations, said in a release. “We also are watching for the prospect of more storms later tonight and we encourage people to take steps to stay safe and be ready for the possibility of additional power outages.”

Wind gusts were as high as 70 mph in some areas. Winds in the Dorr area reached close to 70 mph, which is stronger than a weak tornado. There have not been any tornadoes confirmed in our area yet.





Most areas saw winds between 30 and 50 mph, which is still strong enough to knock out power.

Showers and storms were fast to arrive and fast to leave. Another round of storms is expected Wednesday night.

A fire broke out in West Olive Tuesday night near Polk Street and 120th Avenue. The fire is believed to have been caused by a downed power line. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

Downed power line has sparked a fire in West Olive. @WxBrenn is on scene now. Tens of thousands without power and growing. pic.twitter.com/JZkYqnH3P3 — Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) August 11, 2021